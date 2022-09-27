JUST IN
Decoded: What are green bonds and how much will be the govt issue?
What are the implications of Rupee staying beyond 80?
Samsung forays into finance, launches credit card with Axis Bank and Visa
Govt draws up plans to address concerns of green bond investors
UPI Lite: A payment method that allows you to pay without PIN or internet
Idea is to generally link credit cards with UPI: RBI executive director
India's fintech market to reach $1 trillion by 2030: Chief Economic Advisor
Big Tech in financial system poses concentration risk: Shaktikanta Das
RBI wants fintech operators to follow rules of game: Shaktikanta Das
The big plastic bonanza: Credit cards business is booming like never before
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others
Rupee inches up, likely delay in bond index inclusion caps gains
Business Standard

Decoded: What are green bonds and how much will be the govt issue?

Green bonds are debt instruments the proceeds of which are utilised to finance projects that are beneficial to the environment

Topics
Green bonds | Finance Ministry | Green bonds issuance

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Green bonds
Globally, green bonds are issued at a premium to other kinds of debt, as the instruments, by design, are meant to facilitate access to cheaper capital for environment-friendly projects

For the first time ever, the government will this year embark on the issuance of green bonds, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget in February. The move comes amid an increased global push towards setting aside funds, both private and public, for environment-conscious development. However, the success of the government’s plan to introduce bonds specifically aimed at raising funds towards this end is contingent on the creation of a conducive investment climate. We decode the proposal to launch green bonds.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Green bonds

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 17:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.