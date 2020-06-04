Delinquencies have doubled amid Covid-19, says IMGC CEO Mahesh Misra

India Mortgage Guarantee Company’s (IMGC’s) portfolio has crossed the Rs 8,000-crore mark. The country’s only player in this space has on-boarded 15 banks and housing finance companies (HFCs), and guaranteed over 50,000 home loans, largely in the affordable housing segment.

IMGC’s chief executive officer, Mahesh Misra, spoke to Raghu Mohan on post-Covid developments and the role of mortgage insurance in the days ahead. Edited excerpts: On delinquency levels, post-Covid It may not be appropriate for me to give the exact delinquency levels, but what I can say ...