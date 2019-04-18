Deutsche Bank appoints Kaushik Shaparia as CEO to succeed Ravneet Gill

-
ALSO READ
YES Bank up 5% on reports Deutsche Bank's Ravneet Gill in race for top post
Ravneet Gill takes charge as YES Bank MD & CEO, succeeds Rana Kapoor
Ravneet Gill to be YES Bank boss after Rana Kapoor's tenure ends on Jan 31
Ravneet Gill takes charge as YES Bank's CEO; stock up 3%
YES Bank jumps 14% on appointment of Ravneet Gill as new MD & CEO
-
Deutsche Bank appointed Kaushik Shaparia as the chief executive officer for India to succeed Ravneet Gill. Gill left the bank to head private lender YES Bank earlier this year.
Shaparia’s appointment will be effective from May 2019, said a source. A representative from the bank confirmed the development.
Shaparia served as Asia Pacific Head of Corporate Banking Coverage within Institutional and Treasury Coverage, as well as Global Head of Subsidiary Coverage and has a 30-year experience at the bank. He took over from Khurshed Dordi, as Chief Operating Officer for India, who was serving as Deutsche Bank’s interim Chief Country Officer.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU