Deutsche Bank appoints Kaushik Shaparia as CEO to succeed Ravneet Gill

appointed as the chief executive officer for India to succeed Gill left the bank to head private lender YES Bank earlier this year.

Shaparia’s appointment will be effective from May 2019, said a source. A representative from the bank confirmed the development.

Shaparia served as Asia Pacific Head of Corp­orate Banking Coverage within Institu­tio­nal and Treasury Coverage, as well as Global Head of Subsidiary Coverage and has a 30-year experience at the bank. He took over from Khurshed Dordi, as Chief Ope­rating Off­icer for India, who was serving as Deu­tsche Ba­nk’s interim Chief Country Officer.