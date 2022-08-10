JUST IN
Dhanlaxmi Bank's Rs 127-cr rights issue hits fresh roadblock at boardroom
SBI, Bank of Baroda may look to raise Rs 8,000 cr through bond sale
RBI cancels Rupee Co-operative's licence; lender to cease business Sep 22
RBI announces guidelines for digital lending to curb malpractice
RBI to implement some recommendations of working group on digital lending
FY23's interest coverage ratio likely to deteriorate: Bank of Baroda study
Banks wrote off Rs 10 trillion in last five financial years: Centre
HDFC Bank's Kaizad Bharucha took home the most among bankers in FY22
Centre asks IBA to ready EASE-like plan for regional rural banks
RBI prescribes norms for small finance banks looking to deal in forex
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
SBI, Bank of Baroda may look to raise Rs 8,000 cr through bond sale
Business Standard

Dhanlaxmi Bank's Rs 127-cr rights issue hits fresh roadblock at boardroom

Lender was aiming to raise Rs 127 crore for growth plans

Topics
Dhanlaxmi Bank | Equity capital | Banking sector

Shine Jacob & Manojit Saha  |  Chennai/Mumbai 

Dhanlaxmi Bank
The bank was looking to raise Rs 127 crore as equity capital through a 2:1 rights issue to improve its capital adequacy ratio

The woes of Thrissur-based Dhanlaxmi Bank, which has been facing ire from shareholders, continue as its planned rights issue is being hit by the lack of required quorum of members on the board. The bank is yet to fill the posts of women and independent directors, which is mandatory as per the regulatory requirement, owing to an ongoing legal dispute with the shareholders.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Dhanlaxmi Bank

First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 19:48 IST

`
.