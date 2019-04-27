Disclosing annual inspection reports may drag RBI, banks to court

The Supreme Court’s order to the Reserve Bank of India to reveal confidential annual inspection reports of banks under the Right to Information (RTI) Act may open a Pandora’s box and invite a plethora of litigations, fear bankers and analysts. The annual inspection report focuses on solvency, liquidity and operational health of a bank.

It elaborates on capital adequacy, asset quality, management, earnings, liquidity as well as system and control. If the RBI sees it fit, it can delve deep into a particular account that is causing a hole in the bank’s balance sheet. ...