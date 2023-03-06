Dividend from CPSEs crosses Rs 50,000-mark for second consecutive year

The centre crosses the Rs 50,000 mark in receipts from Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) for the second consecutive year after receiving Rs 998 crore from Ltd.

In revised estimates (RE), the Centre raised the receipts from Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) to Rs 43,000 crore for FY23 against Rs 40,000 crore budgeted. In FY22, the government received Rs 59,000 crore as receipts from .

During the current financial year 2022-23, so far Rs 50,279 crore has been obtained through from the .

"Government has received about Rs 998 crore from Ltd as dividend tranche," secretary, department of investment and public asset management twitted on Monday.

During the Current financial year 2022-23 so far Rs. 31,106 crore has been obtained as the disinvestment receipts against the RE of Rs 50,000 crore.

The government had expected to sell part of its stake in Hindustan Zinc (HZL) this fiscal year. The transaction, if executed, could have helped the government to meet its revised target of Rs 50,000 for FY23.

The higher receipts from dividend would act as a buffer for the government if it falls short in meeting its revised disinvestment target.

Last month, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) told Business Standard that the disinvestment target of Rs 51,000 crore for FY24 is pragmatic but achieving this is a challenge because of uncertainties in the market.