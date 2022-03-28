JUST IN

11 crypto exchanges found to be evading Rs 81.54 cr in GST, says govt
Micro, small and medium enterprises staring at enduring financial distress
Fintech delinquency rates are not alarming: LenDenClub CEO Bhavin Patel
What is a payment gateway?
FinMin proposes changes to Finance Bill for crypto assets' taxation
Banks should account for govt transactions for FY22 in same year: RBI
RBI's innovation hub is an investment for the future: Shaktikanta Das
Bank investments in AIFs to get same treatment as VCFs, says RBI
ICICI Bank partners with Chennai Super Kings for launch of a credit card
UPI most preferred payment mode among consumers with 56% share: study
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others

11 crypto exchanges found to be evading Rs 81.54 cr in GST, says govt

Business Standard

DMI Finance acquires wallet service provider Oxymoney's parent firm

Oxymoney plans rolling out pre-paid cards and expand its distribution network.

Topics
Financial products | digital payment wallet | Fintech sector

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 
online wallet, mobile payment, online payment

DMI Finance has acquired a controlling stake in Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) company Appnit Technologies Private Ltd, which owns wallet services provider Oxymoney.

DMI Finance did not reveal the acquisition cost and stake it will hold in Appnit. Oxymoney plans rolling out pre-paid cards and expand its distribution network. Appnit holds a PPI license from the Reserve Bank of India.

Oxymoney provides services including various wallet services, money transfers, AePS, utility bill payments, and micro ATMs, through its distribution network across India.

Shivashish Chatterjee, co-founder and joint managing director at DMI Finance, said: “ It (the acquisition) provides us with a platform through which we can broaden both our customer base and product suite.

A dedicated payments team allows us to continue to deliver innovative credit products in to drive financial inclusion at scale across India, he said.
Read our full coverage on Financial products

First Published: Mon, March 28 2022. 14:44 IST

`
.