Equity capital raising at three-year high; Axis Bank tops the league table

Equity issuances by domestic companies stood at $11.7 billion in the first half of 2018 (1H2018), reporting an increase of 11.2 per cent over the same period last year. This was the strongest first-half period for domestic equity capital market (ECM) activity, according to Thomson Reuters.

Initial public offerings raised a total of $3.8 billion, up 43.2 per cent in proceeds from the same period last year. It was the highest first-half period for Indian IPOs since 2008, when $4.3 billion was mopped up. Follow-on offerings stood at $7.9 billion in proceeds, an increase of just 0.2 ...