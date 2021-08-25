Family pension of deceased bank staff set to triple at 30% of last drawn

Family of can more than triple now after Minister Nirmal Sitharaman removed its cap in favour of a uniform 30 per cent slab to be calculated on the last drawn by the employee.

With this, the family shoots up from a maximum Rs 9,284 per month to as much as Rs 35,000, depending on the last drawn pension by the deceased bank employee.

Debashis Panda, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, announced this in the presence of the minister. He also announced an increase in pension contributions by under the new pension scheme (NPS). Earlier, both the employer and employee used to contribute 10 per cent each of the basic salary. Now, the employer, or the bank, will contribute 14 per cent, while the employee can continue with the 10 per cent contribution to the NPS.

DFS secretary Panda said the pension hikes are in continuation of the 11th bipartite settlement on wages, which was signed by the IBA and bank unions on November 11, 2020.

“There was a proposal in it for enhancement of the family pension and also the employer’s contribution under the NPS. This has been approved by the Hon'ble Minister and the benefits would now accrue to the family pensioner,” Panda said. Earlier, the family pension scheme had slabs of 15-20 and 30 per cent of the pay that the pensioner drew at that point of time and it was capped at a maximum of Rs 9,284.

“That was a very paltry sum and madam finance minister was very concerned that this should be revised so that they get a decent amount to survive and sustain," Panda said, adding, with this, the pension can go as high as Rs 30-35,000 per family.

The immediate financial implication of this on is not yet clear. The had not provided for this hike fully, and the cost will have to be calculated now, a banker said. The additional cost, and the resultant provisioning, will have to be calculated for each bank separately, he said.

IBA officials were not immediately available for comments. CH Venkatachalam, general secretary of All India Bank Employee Association said the schemes were agreed upon already and the were awaiting the announcement.

Defined contributory pension fund now governed employees who joined banks after April 2010. This scheme will benefit 60 per cent of public sector employees, Venkatachalam said.