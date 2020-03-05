Fast growth to quick fall: The story of Yes Bank's changing fortunes

The YES Bank board has been superseded by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the private lender has become the target of a forced bailout, given the huge bad debt level in its corporate and real estate portfolios. This is in contrast to a few years ago, when it was the fastest-growing bank.

The lender took more risks compared to its peers, say bankers. "Even when other private sector banks would reject loans to corporate clients, it was YES Bank that came to their rescue," said a former executive.