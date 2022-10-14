JUST IN
Shriram Group likely to submit EoI for privatisation of IDBI Bank
RBI norms on unhedged Fx exposure unlikely to impact banks much
Bandhan Bank plans to hike exposure of secured loans to 70% by 2025
Bandhan Bank to raise exposure of secured loans to 70% by 2025
State Bank of India, HDFC cut home loan rates to 8.4% for new applicants
SBI, HDFC offer discounted home loans at 8.40% as part of festive sales
RBI to submit report on failure to tackle inflation for 3 qtrs since Jan
SBI home loan book crosses Rs 6 trn-mark; launches festival discounts
RBI tightens disclosure norms on divergence in NPAs, provisions
RBI asks banks to set aside capital, provisions for unhedged FX exposure
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Rupee tumbles 5 paise to 82.29 against US dollar in opening trade
Business Standard

Federal Bank posts highest-ever quarterly profit; up 53% over last year

NII up 19.1% to Rs 1,762 crore, other income rises 24% to Rs 610 crore

Topics
Federal Bank | Q2 results | Banking sector

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Federal Bank net profit up 18%
The Kochi-based bank’s operating profit was the highest ever at Rs 1,212 crore during the quarter under review

Private sector lender Federal Bank has posted a net profit of Rs 704 crore during the second quarter of the current financial year, up 53 per cent rise over the year-ago figure of Rs 460.3 crore.

“This is the bank’s highest ever quarterly profits. These profit numbers were inspired by an all-round performance by the bank – including corporate segment, retail and interest income,” said Shyam Srinivasan, managing director and chief executive officer, Federal Bank.

The bank’s net income interest (NII), the difference between interest earned and expended, also increased by 19.1 per cent to Rs 1,762 crore during Q2 of FY23, from Rs 1,479 crore during the July-September period of the previous financial year. Its other income was also up 24 per cent during the quarter to Rs 610 crore, from Rs 492 crore in Q2 of 2021-22. Its total income grew by 20 per cent to Rs 4,630 crore during the period under review. The bank’s net interest margin (a measure of profitability) increased by 10 bps to reach 3.3 per cent.

The Kochi-based bank’s operating profit was the highest ever at Rs 1,212 crore during the quarter under review, up from Rs 912 crore during the July to September quarter of the last financial year. Asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) and net NPAs came down. Gross NPAs of the bank at the end of Q2 FY23 stood at Rs 4,031 crore, or 2.46 per cent of gross advances. The Net NPAs stood at Rs 1.262 crore, or 0.78 per cent of net advances. Fresh slippages in the quarter were worth Rs 375 crore, with most coming from the retail portfolio. The provision coverage ratio (including technical write-offs) was 82.76 per cent. Credit cost for the quarter stood at 0.53 per cent.

Total deposits increased from Rs 1,71,995 crore as on September 2021, to Rs 189,146 crore as on September 2022. The current account savings account (CASA) deposits grew by 10.74 per cent to reach Rs 688,73 crore. On the asset side, total advances rose from Rs 137,313 crore by the end of Q2FY22 to Rs 1,63,958 crore this year. Retail advances grew by 18.4 per cent, agricultural loans by 18 per cent and corporate advances by 21 per cent during the period under review.

“We expect our credit growth in the high teens (18-20 per cent), while deposit growth is consistent and expect it to be in pre-teens (10-12 per cent). A combination of this will ensure that our book is capable of growing,” Srinivasan said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Federal Bank

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 16:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.