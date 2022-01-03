Federal Bank Q3 advances up 12% YoY, top those of most other lenders

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant FoodWorks rallies 25% in three weeks; hits new high on BSE
Understanding fixed and recurring deposits in banks
Realme Book Slim laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core processors launched
Realme Book Slim review: Tad expensive, but a whole lot better than peers
TMS, Ep 46 - Zomato diversification, 10Club Q&A, Paytm stock, bank deposits
-
Private lender Federal Bank’s loan book grew by 12 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY ) basis to Rs 143,633 crore at end of December 2021 from Rs 1,28,180 crore a year ago. Its pace of loan book expansion was higher than the 7.3 per cent YoY growth shown by commercial banks in India as a group till mid December 2021.
Kochi-based bank’s advances were up by 4.6 sequentially from Rs 1,37,313 crore at end of September 2021 (Q2Fy22).
Its share was trading 4.82 per cent higher at Rs 87 per share on BSE.
Federal bank’s deposits grew by nine per cent YoY to Rs 1,75,432 crore in December 2021. Sequentially, its deposits rose by two per cent from Rs 1,71,997 crore at end of September 2021.
Its share of low-cost deposits – current account and savings account or CASA – rose to 36.68 per cent in December 2021 from 34.48 per cent a year ago and 36.16 per cent in September 2021.
Its use of certificate of deposits (CDs) to raise funds for business operations rose sharply in the third quarter. The outstanding CDs stood Rs 3,180 crore in December 2021 up from Rs 1,930 crore in September 2021 and Rs 1,848 crore in December 2020.
Meanwhile, another private sector lender RBL Bank’s deposits shrunk by 2.58 percent sequentially from Rs 75,588 crore at end of September 2021 (Q2FY22) to Rs 73,637 crore at end of December (Q3FY22). However, deposits rose 9.6 per cent Y-o-Y from Rs 67,184 crore in December 2020. Bank did not provide information on loan business in Q3FY22.
Bank is facing rough weather since Christmas (December 25, 2021), after its managing director and chief executive Vishavir Ahuja suddenly went on medical leave and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed its official as nominee on board of directors of the bank.
Retail deposits and those from small business customers fell by 11.3 per cent from Rs 31,421 crore in September 2021 to Rs 27,871 crore in December 2021. The deposits stood at Rs 24,413 crore at the end of December 2020.
Within the deposit pool, contraction in the low-cost money – CASA deposits - was 5.30 per cent from Rs 26,734 crore at the end of Q2FY22 to Rs 25,316 crore at the end of Q3FY22, according to a bank filing with BSE. The share of CASA fell one per cent to 34.4 per cent in December 2021 from 35.4 per cent in September 2021. However, the share of CASA deposits was higher compared to 31.1 per cent at the end of December 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU