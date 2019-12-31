Five-point agenda for NBFCs to create a sustainable business model

Here is wishing each one of you a very successful New Year. As I reflect on the year gone by, it came with both positives and negatives.

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) continued to contribute significantly to the economy. Assets of deposit and non-deposit-taking systemically important NBFCs, excluding housing finance companies, grew from ₹28.30 trillion in September 2018 to ₹31.95 trillion in September 2019, recording a 12.90 per cent growth. While the better managed NBFCs emerged stronger and wiser, the less well managed companies struggled to weather the financial ...