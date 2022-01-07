FM reviews PSBs' readiness to tackle disruption by third covid wave

Minister chaired a review meeting with heads of (PSBs) to assess their readiness to tackle possible disruptions due to the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a meeting held virtually, Sitharaman also reviewed steps taken by public sector lenders in implementing pandemic-related measures initiated by both the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said the Ministry of

The RBI had announced several measures to improve access to credit for emergency healthcare services, lending to microfinance institutions (MFIs), and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), among The Centre had also announced a host of measures for Covid-19 affected sectors, battered by the second wave of the pandemic. These included Rs 1.1 trillion loan guarantee scheme for Covid-19 affected sectors, additional Rs 1.5 trillion for Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), credit guarantee scheme to facilitate loans to 25 lakh persons through MFIs, among

The ongoing third-wave of the Covid-19 pandemic due to the highly infectious Omicron variant has led to many state governments announcing curbs that include night curfews and weekend lockdowns. The spread of Covid-19 infections and its impact has resurfaced concerns over India’s economic recovery. On Thursday, India Ratings lowered India’s GDP growth projection for January-March 2022 by 40 basis points (bps) to 5.7 per cent. For FY22, the ratings agency has revised its growth forecast by 10 bps to 9.3 per cent.