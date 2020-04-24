Forward premia collapse as markets see dollar crunch even as crude falls

Increased rupee liquidity in the banking system and the continued outgo of foreign portfolio investors (FPI) from Indian assets has ensured a dollar shortage even as oil prices have crashed.



On top of this, some Indian could be engaging in converting their rupee liquidity into dollar deposits, which is accentuating the demand for dollars and has brought down the forward premium for dollars. The forward premium comes down when the demand for the spot is more than the future dollar. The three-month dollar premium was 4.81 per cent on 8 April, it is now at 3.93 per cent.





So far in this calendar year, FPIs have withdrawn $17.38 billion from the Indian markets. Of this, $10.4 billion in debt, and about $7 billion in equity. However, a crash in oil prices meant that the demand for dollars from oil marketing companies has remained tepid. Meanwhile, continue to park in excess of Rs 7 trillion of their surplus liquidity with the central bank.



A section of the currency market now doubts if some are playing an arbitrage game with their liquidity in hand.



With the surplus liquidity of Rs 7 trillion, and banks being reluctant to take credit and duration risks, the banks are investing mostly in short-term treasury bills.



A three-month treasury bill is currently yielding 3.60 per cent. However, the reverse repo rate, which the banks get by parking their excess liquidity, is 3.75 per cent. So, instead of investing in treasury bills, if the banks do a buy-sell swap (buy spot dollars to supply the same dollar in the market three months later), they can earn 3.9 per cent interest rate, which is the forward premia for three month.





Now, if the same dollar is invested overseas, banks can get 1 percent annual return on the deposits. All percentages mentioned here are annualised. So, the perceived return on an annualised basis works out to be 4.9 per cent for banks. Even if the bank has to come back and borrow from the RBI due to liquidity shortage, it can do so through the RBI liquidity window at repo rate, which is now at 4.4 per cent, and doesn’t seem to be going up anytime soon.

So, even in the worst-case scenario, the bank can earn a risk-free arbitrage income of 0.4 per cent on their liquidity, without doing anything. Some of them could be doing exactly the same thing.



“We are seeing quite a few nationalized banks do this and therefore we are seeing the forward curve getting received, near months especially,” said Abhishek Goenka, managing director at IFA Global.



However, the treasurer of a bank did not agree with this.



“Such arbitrage is not risk free. LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate) can drop to negative territory too in this COVID-19 hit environment. It has to be a daring bank that would go and do it and in full view of the RBI,” said the treasury head.



Rather, the reason, why the short-term premia are falling, could simply because there the dollar demand three months down the line is very less.



“The bill payment obligation (mostly oil-related) is less. And hopefully, in three months the world will have a better grip on the Covid-19 crisis. Investments will start flowing in and dollar liquidity will improve substantially,” said the treasurer.



And it is not that the country is witnessing a free flow of dollars out. Data released on Friday showed that the foreign exchange reserve of the RBI improved to about $480 billion, as on April 17, as oil-related dollar demands collapsed.