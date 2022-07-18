JUST IN

FPI legroom not enough for big MSCI boost, says Macquarie Capital
Global cooperation needed to regulate crypto: Sitharaman tells Parliament
Remittances from West Asia hit in FY21 due to Covid-19 pandemic
RBI, Bank Indonesia agree to expand cooperation in payment systems
FRAs back in vogue, help insurers in fixed rate of interest for payouts
Securitisation volumes jump 70% to Rs 35,000 cr in Q1: CRISIL report
Why moving averages are a must for trading model ?
FSIB recommends former Union Bank of India MD for post of NaBFID MD
How should MF investors deal with a stock market correction?
Asian countries in talks for settling trade in domestic currencies
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others

YES Bank plans to invest up to Rs 350 crore for 20% stake in JC Flowers ARC

Business Standard

FPI legroom not enough for big MSCI boost, says Macquarie Capital

According to the latest June quarter shareholding data, the FII shareholding in HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd has declined to 65.81 per cent and 67.7 per cent, respectively

Topics
Foreign Institutional Investors | MSCI | Macquarie

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 
HDFC
At the current levels, the FII shareholding in the merged entity works out to around 17 per cent — higher than the 15 per cent minimum threshold required for MSCI inclusion

A sharp fall in foreign institutional investor (FII) shareholding in both HDFC Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC Ltd) this year has increased the chances of the merged entity finding inclusion in the MSCI Index.

However, the legroom available may not be sufficient for a full-fledged entry of the merged HDFC Bank in the widely tracked global index.

In a note, Macquarie Capital has said that the foreign inclusion factor (FIF) — also called the adjustment factor — for HDFC Bank will remain 0.5x unless the FII holding falls sharply from the current levels.

According to the latest June quarter shareholding data, the FII shareholding in HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd has declined to 65.81 per cent and 67.7 per cent, respectively.

At the current levels, FII investment legroom in the merged entity works out to around 17 per cent — higher than the 15 per cent minimum threshold required for MSCI inclusion. However, this FII legroom will only result in the merged HDFC Bank’s inclusion in the MSCI Index with 0.5x FIF. For full inclusion, the FIF has to fall further.

“Will higher foreign room mean higher weight of the merged entity? Not really!” Suresh Ganapathy, associate director, Macquarie Capital, said in a note.

“Foreign room increasing further does not lead to higher weight. Index weight will go up only if the adjusted factor goes up from 0.5x to 1x. That will happen at 25 per cent foreign room, which translates into 55.5 per cent FII shareholding,” added the note.

Shares of HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd fell 1.2 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively, on Monday.
Read our full coverage on Foreign Institutional Investors

First Published: Mon, July 18 2022. 20:06 IST

`
.