From Bandhan Bank to IDBI Bank, here are five bank stocks to look out for

Apart from being mid-cap banking stocks, the common link between Bandhan Bank, IDBI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, and CSB Bank is that they have undergone a sea change in the past two years. While for IDBI Bank and IDFC First, their new managements have forced them to course correct, in the case of CSB, the need to reinvent may have been for existential reasons.

Notably, on a cumulative basis, slippages have come down for these banks in each of the last five quarters, and so have their non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio. Also, in the wake of a steep fall in valuations, these ...