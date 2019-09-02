From return on assets to employee cost, private banks surpass PSBs

The gap in the overall performance between public sector and new-age private banks widened further in FY19. Return on assets and return on equity for the large state-run banks stood at 0.3 per cent and four per cent, respectively, while the same for medium-sized among them were both at negative 1.8 per cent and 31 per cent respectively.

In comparison, for new-age private banks, the figures were at 1.1 per cent and 10 per cent. A similar narrative was seen in the case of the cost to income ratio and net-interest margin, too, wherein state-run banks trailed their new-age rivals. ...