Indian banks now in better position to manage interest rate risks
Business Standard

From SBI to BoB, banks shower offers on deposits this festive season

The scheme, which started on Tuesday and is available till December 31, is for retail deposits below Rs 2 crore

Topics
bank deposits | Bank of Baroda | senior citizens

Bhaskar Dutta & Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

bank, loans, deposits, bankers, accounts, savings
SBI has started a specific tenor of 1000 days at 6.10 per cent earning interest of 6.10 per cent starting August 15 for 75 days, the bank said on its website

At a time when growth in bank credit is outstripping that of deposits, several lenders, including the country’s largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI), have raised deposit rates ahead of the festival season in order to fund the demand for loans.

First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 21:09 IST

