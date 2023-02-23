JUST IN
From SBI to LIC, issuers reduce fundraise sizes on hardening yields
Decoded: What the India-Singapore real-time payment linkage is all about
SMEs in Singapore urged to use PayNow-UPI scheme for biz deals with India
Inbound travellers from G20 countries can now use UPI, says RBI
India, Singapore link systems for real-time cross-border fund transfers
Motilal Oswal AMC introduces new features in SWP; calls it 'FAB' plan
Indians spent nearly $10 billion on foreign travel in April-December
NARCL may revive Srei's group's infra financing arm SIFL, wind up SEFL
India setting up $4 billion fund to backstop corporate debt market
Investment in pvt wireless network seen at $ 250 mn by 2027: Nokia report
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Others
Reliance General Insurance seeks a capital infusion of Rs 600 crore
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

From SBI to LIC, issuers reduce fundraise sizes on hardening yields

LIC Housing raises 1,150 cr against Rs 3,000 cr planned

Topics
Bond Yields | Bonds | Fundraising

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

yields
According to bond market dealers, issuers are finding it tough to raise the targeted amount as investors are holding back commitments in the hope of getting higher rates

After State Bank of India (SBI) slashed fundraise through tier I bonds on hardening yields, LIC Housing Finance raised Rs 1,150 crore against an indicated up to Rs 3,000 crore via 10-year bonds. The base issue was Rs 1,000 crore and greenshoe option of Rs 2,000 crore. The mortgage lender fixed a coupon of 7.95 per cent.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bond Yields

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 20:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.