From Ujjivan to Suryoday, small-finance banks to hire 5,000 staff by March

These small-finance banks require a new pool of talent for diversification

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

small-finance banks
Representative Image
With hiring being a recurring theme in the banking sector, India’s small-finance banks are planning to recruit about 4,000-5,000 people in smaller towns between January and March this year, said an Economic Times report.

AU Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Suryoday are expecting to hire more staff in the coming months. The pace of recruitment is accelerating as lenders are in the final stages of opening branches in line with their initial plans.

Sabyasachi Chakraverty, business head, banking & financial services, at human resources services company TeamLeaseNSE, was quoted by ET as saying, "Larger branch footprint is leading to more job creation and relocation opportunities for people to want to move to their home-towns."

AU Small Finance Bank is planning to hire about 1,500 people in the next three months, while Ujjivan would add about 600 people. ESAF wants to hire 500 people, and Suryoday 200-250 people.
 

Other small-finance banks are also expanding their networks.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has a current staff strength of 14,304 in 464 branches and has recruited over 5,729 people in the last nine months.

Samit Ghosh, Managing Director, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank was quoted by the ET as saying, "We have been hiring mostly for our growing branch banking network and SME lending business."

According to the Economic Times report, these small-finance banks require a new pool of talent to diversify into areas such as two-wheeler financing, affordable homes, and SME financing. Moreover, these lenders are intensifying their recruitment initiative in small cities.

According to ESAF Small Finance Bank's MD K Paul Thomas, "The hiring is part of bank's preparation for next year as this is the season for campus placements".

These small-finance banks are hiring both fresh graduates and experienced bankers.

With inputs from the Economic Times
First Published: Thu, January 10 2019. 12:48 IST

