From Ujjivan to Suryoday, small-finance banks to hire 5,000 staff by March

Other small-finance banks are also expanding their networks.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has a current staff strength of 14,304 in 464 branches and has recruited over 5,729 people in the last nine months.
Samit Ghosh, Managing Director, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank was quoted by the ET as saying, "We have been hiring mostly for our growing branch banking network and SME lending business."
According to the Economic Times report, these small-finance banks require a new pool of talent to diversify into areas such as two-wheeler financing, affordable homes, and SME financing. Moreover, these lenders are intensifying their recruitment initiative in small cities.
According to ESAF Small Finance Bank's MD K Paul Thomas, "The hiring is part of bank's preparation for next year as this is the season for campus placements".
These small-finance banks are hiring both fresh graduates and experienced bankers.
