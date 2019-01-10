From Ujjivan to Suryoday, small-finance banks to hire 5,000 staff by March

Representative Image

With hiring being a recurring theme in the banking sector, India’s small-finance banks are planning to recruit about 4,000-5,000 people in smaller towns between January and March this year, said an Economic Times report.

AU Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Suryoday are expecting to hire more staff in the coming months. The pace of recruitment is accelerating as lenders are in the final stages of opening branches in line with their initial plans.

Sabyasachi Chakraverty, business head, banking & financial services, at human resources services company TeamLeaseNSE, was quoted by ET as saying, "Larger branch footprint is leading to more job creation and relocation opportunities for people to want to move to their home-towns."

AU Small Finance Bank is planning to hire about 1,500 people in the next three months, while Ujjivan would add about 600 people. ESAF wants to hire 500 people, and Suryoday 200-250 people.

