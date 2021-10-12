Gold loans firms' FY22 book to grow at 18-20% on tiny biz demand: Crisil

-
ALSO READ
PNB HF eyes single digit growth in AUM, 15-16% in disbursement in FY22
Gold price today at Rs 46,810 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,300 a kg
AUM of India-dedicated funds rise 8.3% in H1 of CY21 to $42 billion
Poonawalla Fincorp plans to triple AUM to Rs 45,000 cr by 2025
Gaining ground: B30 assets see 39% rise in a year, shows Amfi data
-
After witnessing contraction in the first quarter, the gold loan companies may see 18-20 per cent rise in Assets Under Management (AUM) in Fy22 on uptick in demand from micro-businesses and individuals.
Rating agency Crisil said the business of the finance companies which offer loan against gold was hit in the first quarter of FY22 when the pandemic-driven lockdown measures hindered branch operations and kept potential borrowers away.
Now the demand for gold loans from micro enterprises to fund working capital and individuals has risen with the pick-up in economic activity. The onset of the festive season coincides with the easing of lockdown curbs by several states.
Says Krishnan Sitaraman, Senior Director and Deputy Chief Ratings Officer, Crisil Ratings: “Gold-loan disbursements have rebounded sharply in the second quarter of this fiscal after a dismal first quarter. Gold loans will continue to be a sought-after asset class, while lenders would remain cautious about growth in many other retail asset classes.”
From a credit perspective, gold loans are a highly secured and liquid asset class that generates superior returns with minimal credit losses. Therefore, NBFCs that offer them are better placed than those extending loans to most other retail asset classes, especially in times of asset-quality pressure spawned by the pandemic.
Historically, gold-loan NBFCs have seen negligible losses due to robust risk management practices like periodic interest collection (which keeps the loan-to-value, or LTV, under check) and timely auctions of gold.
Maintaining LTV discipline adds to the comfort. But sharp swings in the price of gold impacts both the portfolio and disbursement LTV1 as it influences the cushion available with lenders.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU