Governance more important than ownership of banks, says SBI chairman

India needs more well governed and private ones need to "find a niche" for themselves, said State Bank of India (SBI) chairperson on Monday.

"We have a scenario where we have SBI, at least six large (state-owned) post merger, they can take care of the social banking agenda of the government, while the rest of which can be in the private sector," said Kumar, reacting amid reports that the government plans to reduce its stake in some public sector lenders.

Kumar was delivering the seventh G Ramachandran Memorial Lecture organised by South India Chamber of Commerce and Industry when he said the banking industry is evolving with the emergence of private sector players and the consolidation of PSUs.





"There are only two choices: any small private sector (can) find a niche for themselves, otherwise they cannot compete against the large public nor against private sector ( "

A government move to reduce its stake in some public sector banks will not do any harm to the economy. "The needs of 1970 are different compared to today. Ultimately it doesn't matter who owns, what matters is how it is governed," said Kumar adding.

"General perception is that if the private sector goes down it is not taxpayers' money’--I don't believe in that. Any enterprise going there is a loss to the taxpayers, be it private or public. Closure of any enterprise is against the interest of the common man and the tax payers of the country."