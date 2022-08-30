Govt likely to invite preliminary bids for IDBI Bank stake sale next month

-
ALSO READ
IDBI Bank's CEO says the lender can recover $2.4 billion in bad loans
IDBI Bank net profit rises 35% to Rs 691 crore in fourth quarter
IDBI Bank's Q1 net rises 25% to Rs 756 cr as provisions, contingencies dip
IDBI may be allowed to merge with pvt bank after stake sale by Centre, LIC
IDBI Bank stake dilution for ceding mgt control to be fixed after roadshows
-
The government is likely to invite preliminary bids for selling a stake in IDBI Bank next month and the discussions with the RBI are at the final stages, an official said.
"There are still some pending issues that need to be discussed with the Reserve Bank of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India. We are hopeful of issuing the EoI by September," the official told PTI.
The official, however, did not divulge details of regulatory issues on which the government is holding discussions with banking and equity market regulators RBI and Sebi, respectively.
"Since IDBI Bank would be first of its kind with regard to privatisation in the banking sector, we are expecting a lot of investor queries to come in once the Expression of Interest (EoI) is floated. The stake sale is unlikely to conclude this fiscal," the official added.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had given in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment and transfer of management control in IDBI Bank in May 2021.
Currently, the government holds 45.48 per cent in the bank, and Life Insurance Corp of India, which is currently the promoter of the bank, owns a 49.24 per cent stake.
"Strategic sale is uncharted territory. There are a lot of issues to be addressed, including an open offer to be made to the new buyer, mode of consortium formation and others," the official said.
The government, along with LIC, will decide on the quantum of stake that they will sell in IDBI Bank before seeking initial bids, the official said, adding it would be outlined in the EoI.
The government has set a target of Rs 65,000 crore from divestment in 2022-23 (April-Mar), out of which it has already raised Rs 24,544 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 14:29 IST