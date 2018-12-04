Govt not to participate in LIC's open offer to buy 51% stake in IDBI Bank

-
ALSO READ
LIC-IDBI deal: Premium money of citizens can't be used to fill fiscal gaps
LIC likely to get management control of debt-ridden IDBI Bank
LIC deal may be a game changer for IDBI Bank; capital adequacy to get boost
LIC's open offer for 26% stake in IDBI Bank to kick-start from December 3
LIC board gives nod to acquisition of up to 51% stake in IDBI Bank: Garg
-
IDBI Bank on Tuesday said the government will not participate in LIC's open offer to acquire 51 per cent stake in the bank.
LIC's open offer to purchase 26 per cent shares of IDBI Bank opened on December 3 and will close on December 14.
In October, LIC announced an open offer for acquiring 26 per cent of equity in IDBI Bank at a price of Rs 61.73 per share, entailing total payout of over Rs 126.02 billion.
"IDBI Bank is in receipt of letter dated December 03, 2018, from Government of India confirming that Government of India will not participate in the open offer made by LIC," IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU