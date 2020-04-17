RBI helps lending, but govt package needed to restart economy: Bankers

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced steps to provide liquidity and ease asset quality norms will create favorable ground, but a government package to kick-start the economy is needed to step up lending, said

Three enablers that will encourage into are cheaper funds, regulatory dispensation on asset quality and guarantees for loans especially for MSMEs, suggested Indian Banks' Association (IBA) chief executive Sunil Mehta. These will need to be complemented by sector specific packages (from government) to revive economic activity. The combined effect of this will be reflected as rise in activity.

are seating on huge liquidity but are not RBI by reducing reverse repo rate by 25 basis points has sent clear signals to deploy that money – either by investing markets (bonds and short term paper) or by extending credit. The transmission will happen much more effectively and the loans will become cheaper for various class of borrowers, Mehta said.

said sector specific packages are necessary for meaningful support from to units hit by Covid-19. It is crucial for assisting companies and firms begin work on normalising operations after lockdown is lifted.





ALSO READ: Uber partners with Medlife to deliver medicines at doorsteps in 5 cities

Facing an economic slowdown and a national lockdown to contain the coronavirus, the pace of bank credit growth fell sharply to 6.1 per cent in FY20, from 13.3 per cent in FY19.



While banks faced the slowdown impact throughout the year (FY20), the Covid blow came in the final month of the financial year. Scheduled commercial banks in India dispensed Rs 6 trillion in loans during FY20, much lower than the Rs 11.46 trillion disbursed in FY19, according to RBI data.

Indian Bank managing director and chief executive Padmaja Chundru said the tone of RBI is of empathy and support to needy sectors. Given the optimism around economy coming back in phases and the support being extended through emergency Covid loans and other lines of credit, this will help all sectors, especially MSME and Retail.



The 90-day deferment given for NCLT filing will help banks, if it can be taken as saving on 20 per cent additional provision in these cases, she added.

pointed out that the impact of economic disruption will be deep and providing relaxation to by allowing 90-day asset classification standstill for accounts covered under moratorium is a temporary step. The restructuring of many borrowers accounts is inevitable.

IBA management committee is expected to take up issue of allowing one time recast for accounts hit by Covid-19 driven lockdown. The panel is expected to meet tomorrow.





ALSO READ: Covid-19 relief: Here are the steps taken by the RBI to fight slowdown



The deft structuring of Long Term Repo Operation (LTRO)regime is also expected to make banks amenable to lend to NBFCs and MFIs, especially small and medium size entities.



Karthik Srinivasan, Senior Vice President and Group Head for Financial Sector Ratings at ICRA, said Rs 50,000 crore TLRTO focused towards non-banks should partly help alleviate liquidity related concerns for the sector. The Rs 1 trillion funding lines (including the indirect funding through NABARD, SIDBI and NHB) is expected to take care of nearly 1.5 months of liquidity requirements for NBFCs (including HFCs & MFIs).

Unlike the earlier framework, the necessity to invest in mid- and small-sized players would provide access to funds to more entities now.