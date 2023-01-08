JUST IN
Centre receives at least five bids for buying stake in IDBI Bank
Total business to cross Rs 2 trn milestone soon: Punjab & Sind Bank MD
Employee strength of banks in pvt space almost equals PSBs': RBI data
First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC explored offer for Standard Chartered
Sebi nod to reclassify govt holding in IDBI Bank as 'public' after sale
Foreign banks rush to find plan B as ESMA-BoE ban on CCIL looms
Sebi allows govt stake in IDBI Bank to be reclassified as public post sale
Banks, FIs must design project-based products to meet NIP target: DFS secy
Turnaround of PSBs: From Rs 85K-cr loss in 2017 to nearing Rs 1-trn profit
NARCL emerges as the top bidder for SREI twins with an NPV of Rs 5,555 cr
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
Total business to cross Rs 2 trn milestone soon: Punjab & Sind Bank MD
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Centre receives at least five bids for buying stake in IDBI Bank

Shortlisted bidders would be asked for Financial bids By March

Topics
IDBI Bank | government of India | Dipam

Shrimi Choudhary 

IDBI Bank
IDBI Bank

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has received at least five expressions of interest (EoIs) for the proposed 61 per cent stake and transfer of management control in IDBI Bank.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IDBI Bank

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 20:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.