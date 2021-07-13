Govt sets up Asset Reconstruction Company to free up banks for credit push

-
ALSO READ
National Asset Reconstruction Company to be operational next month: IBA CEO
Near-resolution assets may not go to bad bank amid Covid-19 pandemic
Govt to set up asset reconstruction company, AMC to manage NPAs
Too many questions on bad bank and infra DFI
Budget 2021: All eyes will be on the package FM unveils for state-run banks
-
India formally set up a bad bank as part of the nation’s ongoing efforts to remove one of the world’s largest piles of soured debt from the balance sheet of financiers and accelerate lending.
The firm was registered as the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd. on July 7 with Padmakumar Madhavan Nair as the managing director, according to filings with the Registrar of Companies, where firms must register before becoming operational.
NARCL’s paid-up capital is Rs 74.6 crore ($10 million), according to the filing. Nair previously worked at the State Bank of India where he handled stressed assets resolution.
Sunil Mehta, chief executive officer of the Indian Banks’ Association, will be a director, while SBI’s Salee Sukumaran Nair and Canara Bank’s Ajit Krishnan Nair are nominee directors on the board, according to the filing.
The bad bank will provide a much-needed relief to Indian lenders struggling to bring down their massive bad loan pile that has eroded profit and constrained their ability to lend. It’s intended as a fillip to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attempts to boost credit flow to pump up the South Asian economy that has shrunk the most in nearly seven decades as a fallout of the pandemic.
The government’s decision to start the bad bank comes after an overhauled bankruptcy process rolled out in 2016 saw only muted success.
The bad bank will be owned by government-run and private sector lenders and will allow financiers to transfer as much as 2 trillion rupees of soured loans and effectively free them from years of carrying and providing for these loss-making assets. The announcement of such an entity was first made by India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech in February.
Investors will be watching whether the bad bank manages to actually resolve the assets rather than keeping them like a warehouse, and whether its team includes appropriate industry and turnaround experts.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU