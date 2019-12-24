Gross NPA ratio improves to 9.1% at Sept end from 11.2% y-o-y: RBI

As bad loan recognition process nears completion, gross non-performing loans of improved to 9.1 per cent as of end-September 2019, compared to 11.2 per cent in FY18, says an report.

Net non-performing assets (NPAs) of all commercial reduced to 3.7 per cent in FY19 as against 6 per cent in FY18.

"The gross ratio of all declined in FY19 after rising for seven consecutive years, as recognition of bad loans neared completion," said in its report on Trend and Progress of Banking 2018-19.

It said the improvement in asset quality was driven by state-run lenders that experienced a drop both in the gross (GNPA) and net ratios.

Decline in the slippage ratio as well as a reduction in outstanding gross NPAs helped in improving the GNPA ratio, the report said.