JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others

IDBI Bank strategic sale: Most merchant bankers indicate 52 weeks' time
Business Standard

Growing small and medium businesses embrace the digital-first world

71% of growing SMBs say their business survived the pandemic because of digitisation

Topics
SMBs | Digitisation | small and medium enterprises SMEs

Shivani Shinde 

digitisation
71% of SMBs say their customers expect online transactions

The latest Small and Medium Business Trends report, based on the responses of 2,534 small and medium business (SMB) owners in North America, Latin America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, reveals that SMBs are embracing technology, to increase productivity, agility, and data security. (The survey was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Salesforce between June 21 and July 12.)

India scenario

  • Communities and governments step up: 62% of SMBs in India say financial support from their community has been vital to their business’ survival
  • Customer and employee engagement: Post-pandemic, 59% of SMBs in India have expanded ways customers can reach them
  • SMBs embrace the digital-first world: In India, 99% of SMBs plan to offer contactless services permanently, leading with secure digital payments (78%), mobile orders (68%) and digital customer service (62%)

Employee engagement

  • Nearly one in five SMBs furloughed employees during the pandemic, but nearly half of those (49%) have rehired those they furloughed
  • More than two in five SMBs have provided flexible working arrangements during the pandemic
chart

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, September 19 2021. 22:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.