Haven't compromised on primary mandate of price stability: Shaktikanta Das

India’s rate-setting body, the (MPC), has not compromised on its primary mandate of price stability by continuing with an accommodative stance, based on the domestic growth - inflation dynamics, even as central banks of developed countries are on the course of policy tightening due to high inflation and a prolonged period of loose monetary policy, said Shaktikanta Das, Governor, (RBI).

Speaking at the National Defence College, Governor Das said, “We have continued with our accommodative stance based on our own domestic growth-inflation dynamics, amidst current divergence in policy actions of central banks across the world. Thus, we have used the flexibility embedded in the flexible inflation targeting (FIT) framework and implemented our monetary policies, without compromising on our primary mandate of price stability”.

Das said the flexibility in the FIT regime comes from provisions to accommodate or see-through transitory supply side shocks to inflation. This has helped the monetary policy to avoid undue volatility in rate setting behaviour that may adversely impact growth.

In the recently concluded meeting, the six-member committee voted to keep the benchmark policy rates unchanged and continued with its accommodative stance, against market expectations, given the uneven economic recovery and the inflation projections showing inflation softening next year.

Governor Das, in the minutes of the MPC meeting had reasoned that the expected moderation in inflation trajectory over the next financial year provides room for monetary policy to remain accommodative. At the same time, economic recovery from the pandemic remains incomplete and uneven and continued support from various policies remains crucial for a sustained recovery.

Pointing out the difference in policy measures taken by the (RBI) and other major central banks of the world to tackle the unprecedented risks posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Das said, has undertaken unconventional measures even before exhausting the conventional policy space; i.e., even before reaching the zero lower bound of interest rates.

Also, the RBI’s asset purchase programme was confined to central and state government securities and there was no dilution of RBI's collateral standards in its lending operations, unlike many other central banks. Further, most of RBI’s measures were announced with pre-set terminal dates instead of being open-ended. And, the counterparties involved in RBI’s operations were only banks and all India financial institutions (AIFIs) as liquidity provided to targeted sectors were channelised through them.

In addition, the has solely operated in the secondary market in facilitating the “evolution of the yield curve” unlike some inflation targeting emerging market economies central banks that made emergency provisions to operate in the primary market to the government directly.

Speaking on the global scenario, Das said, a number of economies, including the major ones, are facing multi-decadal high inflation due to supply disruptions, tighter labour markets, fragility of the just in time inventory management and geopolitical disturbances. As a result of this the central banks are in a difficult position when it comes to their policy actions to mitigate the risks. If the central banks act aggressively to contain inflation, which may subside as normalcy prevails, they may run the risk of setting in recession. And, on other hand, if they act too little and too late, they may be blamed for “falling behind the curve” and may have to do a lot of catching up later which will be detrimental to growth.

“Financial markets world over have turned extremely volatile as they have been left grappling with heightened uncertainty over the pace of future monetary policy normalisation. Recent geo-political developments have further aggravated the challenges and dilemmas for the central banks. Amidst these uncertainties, central banks have to find the optimal grounds with attendant communication challenges”, Das said.