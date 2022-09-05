JUST IN
Business Standard

HDFC Bank targets nearly Rs 1-trillion deposit mop-up every quarter

In the recent roadshows, the bank's management sounded confident of its ability to deliver both loan growth as well as deposit growth, a report by Macquarie Research said on Monday

Topics
HDFC Bank | Deposit | HDFC

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

HDFC Bank
Photo: Bloomberg

HDFC Bank is looking to accelerate its deposit mobilisation process as it gets closer to merger with HDFC. It is eyeing around Rs 1 trillion of deposits per quarter.

First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 22:34 IST

