HDFC Bank launches customised apps for municipalities, housing societies

launched myApps on Thursday, a suite of white-label apps that will enable urban local bodies including Smart cities and municipalities, housing societies, clubs or gymkhanas and even religious institutions to completely digitise their ecosystem. In an industry-first, the bank will offer a customised app as a value-added service in addition to its complete suite of banking products.

Through the app, which will have the organisation’s own branding and content, members can make payments for utilities and fees, make online bookings for various facilities, stay updated on latest announcements, and utilise a host of other features offered by the institutions. The organisation also gets easy access to reports on payments, facilities booked by members, requests and complaints registered. They can also use the app to broadcast notices and engage with members on various events.



With this app the bank is targeting 3 million places of worship, 600,000-800,000 housing societies; 2,000+ clubs; and 500+ cities with a population of more than 100,000. Over time the bank will extend this solution to even more segments.



Serving the B2B2C segments myApps will be free to all members of each institution and there will be no monthly subscription charges per user. There are also no restrictions on the number of users.The app can be customized in over 20 languages beginning with Hindi and English.



User data will be hosted on the institution’s server, which the bank will facilitate to ensure complete data privacy and security.

While speaking at the launch Smita Bhagat, Country Head, Government & Institutional Business, Start-ups and E-Commerce, said, “The myApps suite of products will provide our institutional customers with convenience, flexibility and the extra digital edge they need to ensure they are enhancing their services and further the Digital India mission”



