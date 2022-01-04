HDFC Bank's loan book grows by 16.4% to Rs 12.6 trn in December quarter

Country’s largest private lender HDFC Bank’s loan book grew by 16.4 per cent year-on-year (yoy) to Rs 12.6 trillion as of December 31, 2021 (Q3FY22) over Rs 10.82 trillion a year ago. Sequentially, its advances rose by 5.1 per cent from Rs 11.98 billion in September 2020 (Q2FY22).

Commercial in India, as a group, have posted 7.3 per cent (yoy) growth till the middle of December 2021, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

HDFC Bank’s retail loans grew by around 13.5 per cent yoy and 4.5 per cent over September 2021 based on its internal business classification.

The traction for growth was stronger in the commercial & rural banking segment which grew by around 29.5 per cent over December 2020 and around 6 per cent over September 2021, the bank said in filing with BSE.

The lender's corporate and other wholesale loans grew by around 7.5 per cent yoy and sequentially around 4.5 per cent over September 2021.

Housing Development Corporation (HDFC) assigned (sold) loans amounting Rs 7,468 crore to in Q3FY22, slightly higher than Rs 7,132 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY22).

The bank’s deposits expanded by 13.8 per cent to Rs 14.46 trillion as of December 31, 2021 from 12.71 trillion a year ago and sequentially 2.8 per cent over Rs 14.06 trillion September 2021. The retail deposits grew by around 17 per cent yoy and around 4 per cent over September 2021. The wholesale deposits grew by around 1 per cent yoy.

The share of low cost deposits – current account and savings account - stood at around 47 per cent in December 2021 up from 43 per cent in December 2020. Sequentially, growth was marginal from 46.8 per cent in September 2021.