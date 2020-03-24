HDFC Bank to name chief executive Aditya Puri's successor before April

will announce the name of the successor to its before April. The term of Puri, who has been at the helm of the largest private sector lender for decades, ends in October 2020.

Puri in an interaction with reporters said: “… the recommendations are with the search committee and before April, an appropriate person who will take the bank into the future will be announced”.

Around two and a half years ago, the bank decided to change its business model given the advancement in telecommunication, computing, artificial intelligence, and social mobility. A change agent was appointed by the bank who worked as the surrogate of Puri and oversaw the entire change.