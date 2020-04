Housing Development Corp (HDFC) on Tuesday reduced its prime lending rate, on which its floating loan rates are benchmarked, by 15 basis points with effect from Wednesday.

The rate cut will benefit all existing retail home loan customers, the largest mortgage player said in a statement. The reduction in rate comes after the RBI provided a boost to the banking system through its policy measures and also introduced a targeted long term repo operation (TLTRO), which the used to buy papers issued by top rated firms, including