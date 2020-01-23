HDFC Life reports 2.7% rise in profit before tax at Rs 263.61 crore in Q3

-
ALSO READ
HDFC Life Insurance slumps over 7% post block deal, recovers later
Standard Life sells about 5% stake in HDFC Life Insurance for Rs 5,752 cr
Business growth moderates for four listed private life insurance players
HDFC Life surges 9% in 2 days to hit 52-week high on solid Q1 performance
Standard Life plans to divest up to 4.5% stake in HDFC Life Insurance
-
Private life insurer HDFC Life has reported a 2.77 per cent rise in its profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 263.61 crore in the December quarter, as against Rs 256.48 crore in the same period last fiscal year. Its net profit on a standalone basis rose 1.88 per cent to Rs 250.24 crore in Q3, from Rs 245.63 crore in the year-ago period.
Net premium income saw a 13 per cent rise to Rs 7,854.30 crore in Q3 versus Rs 6,897.68 crore in the year-ago quarter. The first-year premium of the insurer rose 23 per cent to Rs 1,542.96 crore in Q3, as against Rs 1,252.34 crore in the same period last fiscal year.
For the nine months ending December FY20, the new business premium registered a 22 per cent rise to Rs 12,150 crore, as against Rs 9,940 crore in the year-ago period.
The new business margins, a measure of profitability of a life insurance company, stood at 26.6 per cent in the nine months ending December 2019, as against Rs 24 per cent in the same period last fiscal year. The improvement in the margins is because the company has been realigning its portfolio mix and focusing more on traditional products which boosts the firm’s margins.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU