JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Rupee's unexpected gains this week showcases RBI's pivot for markets
Business Standard

Here are some steps that could be initiated against wilful defaulters

Defaulters cannot get additional finance from banks

Abhijit Lele 

banks, recapitalisation

Steps that could be initiated against wilful defaulters

1 Public sector banks, which face maximum stress from wilful defaulters, have filed 9,594 suits for recoveries and 2,881 First Information Reports


2 Wilful defaulters and companies with wilful defaulters as promoters/ directors debarred from accessing capital markets to raise funds

3 Such defaulters cannot get additional finance from banks

4 They are prohibited from participating in the insolvency resolution process

5 The Fugitive Economic Offenders' Act, 2018, empowers authorities to attach property of a fugitive economic offender

Dues from wilful defaulters of select banks
chart
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 22:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements