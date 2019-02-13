Here are some steps that could be initiated against wilful defaulters

-
Steps that could be initiated against wilful defaulters
1 Public sector banks, which face maximum stress from wilful defaulters, have filed 9,594 suits for recoveries and 2,881 First Information Reports
2 Wilful defaulters and companies with wilful defaulters as promoters/ directors debarred from accessing capital markets to raise funds
3 Such defaulters cannot get additional finance from banks
4 They are prohibited from participating in the insolvency resolution process
5 The Fugitive Economic Offenders' Act, 2018, empowers authorities to attach property of a fugitive economic offender
