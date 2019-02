Here are some steps that could be initiated against wilful defaulters

Steps that could be initiated against wilful defaulters



1 Public sector banks, which face maximum stress from wilful defaulters, have filed 9,594 suits for recoveries and 2,881 First Information Reports



2 and companies with as promoters/ directors debarred from accessing capital markets to raise funds3 Such defaulters cannot get from banks4 They are prohibited from participating in the insolvency resolution process5 The Fugitive Economic Offenders' Act, 2018, empowers authorities to attach property of a fugitive economic offender