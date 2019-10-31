Higher margins, lower credit costs to propel SBI's return on assets by FY21

After a positively surprising July-September 2019 quarter (second quarter) results, announced last Friday, State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) management’s efforts to retain investor confidence led to a 11 per cent rise in the stock in the last two days.

The country’s largest bank, on its investor day on Wednesday, presented a strengthening picture of its balance sheet along with growth opportunities for its subsidiaries, which, in turn, would increase shareholders’ returns. To begin with, SBI foresees its return on assets (RoA), an important profitability ...