JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

SBI raises $1.25 billion through bonds from the overseas market
Business Standard

Hitachi Payment Services agrees to buy 26% in stake in SBI Payment Services

The JV will provide various payment options to customers and merchants

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SBI
State Bank of India is an Indian multinational, public sector banking and financial services company | Photo: Shutterstock

State Bank of India (SBI) Saturday said Hitachi Payment Services (HPY) has agreed to pick up 26 per cent stake in SBI Payment Services Private Limited (SPSPL), a card acceptance and digital payment platform.

After allotment of the shares, SBI shareholding in SPSPL will become 74 per cent from existing 100 per cent, the bank said in a statement.

However, it did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

The JV will provide various payment options to customers and merchants focusing on areas such as rollout of a nationwide card acceptance infrastructure, quick response (QR) code acceptance, Unified Payment Interface (UPI), mass transit sector and e-commerce businesses.

Bombay Management Association (BMA) will hold a conclave next week to commemorate 65 years of its existence and support entrepreneurial innovation in India.

The conclave, which is set to take place on January 25, 2019, will be attended more than 300 delegates from corporate and startups operating across the country, BMA said in a statement.
First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 20:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements