How about LIC Bank? With insurer as new owner IDBI Bank wants name change

The change in name will be subject to Reserve Bank of India’s no objection, name availability and reservation by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), and nod from shareholders and Stock Exchanges, it said.

LIC completed acquisition of 51 per cent controlling stake in IDBI Bank on January 21. The lender received total capital of Rs 21,624 crore from LIC.

Meanwhile IDBI Bank said in a statement that some of the areas of business synergy include extending LIC’s outreach by designating IDBI Bank’s 1,800-plus branches as customer zones for cross-selling and servicing of the insurer's products.

The bank could tap LIC’s wide distribution network, including over a million agents, to cross-sell the its own products and services.

The lender could also extend broking, investment and advisory services to LIC on its future acquisitions and selloffs, it added.