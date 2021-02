How did a five-member external jury select the BS Banker of the Year?

It was a jury meeting unlike any other. In normal circumstances the meeting would have been held in an upmarket hotel downtown, but the pandemic restrictions wouldn’t allow that. Instead, five stalwarts of the Indian financial system switched on their computers and tablets from wherever they were and clicked on a video conferencing link at 2 pm on January 19.

All the jury members were beaming with joy. India had just won its second Test series in a row in Australia, with the hosts experiencing their first defeat in Brisbane in 32 years. The jury had assembled to recognise and ...