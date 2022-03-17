JUST IN

RBI will ensure stability in the forex market, says Shaktikanta Das
BS Banking Annual: 'It is opportunity NBFCs rather than advantage NBFCs'
Calibrated approach to bank privatisation needed: Industry leaders
Banks, fintech firms need to collaborate to reach the unserved population
BS SFB round table: 'We have gone through 2 major crises since the birth'
BS CEO round table: Six bank chiefs agree that worst is over for industry
Turnaround czar: How Sandeep Bakhshi has transformed ICICI Bank
How did a five-member external jury select the BS Banker of the Year?
Small can be more beautiful: Biz model of SFBs may need to be tweaked
Gamechanger? Private equity is set to play a bigger role in Indian banks
You are here: Home » Finance » Banking Annual » 2021

Small can be more beautiful: Biz model of SFBs may need to be tweaked

Turnaround czar: How Sandeep Bakhshi has transformed ICICI Bank

Business Standard

How did a five-member external jury select the BS Banker of the Year?

The jury picks Sandeep Bakhshi for ICICI Bank's remarkable turnaround in the face of a difficult legacy

Topics
Banker | Business Standard | Sandeep Bakhshi

BS Reporter 

For the second consecutive year, the Jury deliberated by video conferencing to select the Business Standard Banker of the Year 2020-21, owing to the pandemic-related restrictions. The year 2020-21 was the first financial year when the business world was held hostage by Covid-19.

Naturally, the performance of banks and their chief executives was seen in the light of this once-in-a-century phenomenon. The pandemic forced the government to impose stringent restrictions by the end of March 2020, to curb the spread of infection. This had an adverse impact on the Indian economy, which ...

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Banker

First Published: Thu, March 17 2022. 06:39 IST

`
.