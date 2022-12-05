JUST IN
RBI's MPC starts deliberations amid expectations of moderate rate hike
Business Standard

ICICI Bank adopting a 360-degree approach in corporate banking business

Analysts see risk of attrition due to the shift in culture its implementation

Topics
ICICI Bank  | Banking sector | ICICI Group

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

icici bank

The country’s second largest private sector lender, ICICI Bank, is adopting a 360-degree approach in its corporate banking segment, wherein corporate relationship managers will not only act as loan facilitators, but also aimm to capture the entire corporate ecosystem to offer a wide range of services, the banks' top management told analysts.

