ICICI Bank launches 'Festive Bonanza', announces offers on home, auto loans

on Thursday launched special offers under a ‘Festive Bonanza’ scheme for several categories of loans including home loans, personal loans, automobile loans, tractor loans, gold and two-wheeler loans.

For home loans, the private sector bank is offering a 50 per cent discount on processing fees, balance transfer and loan against property. Customers can also receive car loans for up to 100 per cent of the on-road price on new loans and up to 100 per cent valuation on a used car loan for a tenure of up to 8 years.

In the personal loan segment, customers will not be levied pre-closure charges after 12 equated monthly instalments are paid. Under the special offers, for two-wheeler loans customers can avail of up to 100 per cent of the on-road price and receive EMIs as low as Rs 30 per Rs 1,000, the bank said.

The bank is also offering no-cost EMIs in the consumer space for brands such as Apple, Samsung and Sony.

Under the festive scheme, the lender is providing offers in areas including electronics and gadgets, apparel and jewellery and travel and dining. Customers can receive discounts and cashbacks up to Rs 25,000, the bank said.

Many of the offers are available till September 30 with some closing before that date, ICICI Bank’s website showed.