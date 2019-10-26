JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Banks' loans rise 8.8% in two weeks to October 11; deposits climb 9.8%
Business Standard

ICICI Bank Q2 standalone net down 28% to Rs 655 crore

25% YoY growth in deposits, retail loans up 22%; Net NPAs halve to Rs 10,916 crore

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

ICICI Bank
The bank's total income was up 24.63 per cent to Rs 22,759.52 crore, from Rs 18,262.12 crore in the September 2018 quarter.

ICICI Bank today reported a 27.91 per cent decline in net profit, to Rs 654.96 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, from Rs 908.88 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's profit before tax for the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,367.23 crore, up almost 248 per cent from Rs 1,255.42 crore a year ago.

The tax outgo in the current quarter was up more than ten-fold, to Rs 3,712.27 crore for the September 2019 quarter, from Rs 346.54 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The bank's total income was up 24.63 per cent to Rs 22,759.52 crore, from Rs 18,262.12 crore in the September 2018 quarter.

The bank's net interest margin stood at at 3.64 per cent in Q2FY20, while its fee income grew by 16 per cent year-on-year.

Highlights

* 25% year-on-year growth in total deposits at September 30, 2019

* Domestic loan growth at 16% year-on-year, driven by retail

* Retail loans grew by 22% year-on-year

* Net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio decreased from 1.77% at June 30, 2019 to 1.6% at September 30, 2019 - the lowest in the last 15 quarters

* Net NPAs decreased by 51% from Rs 22,086 crore as on September 30, 2018 to Rs 10,916 crore as on September 30, 2019

* Total capital adequacy ratio of 16.14% and Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio of 14.62% on standalone basis at September 30, 2019, including profits for the half year ended September 30,
First Published: Sat, October 26 2019. 14:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU