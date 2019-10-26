ICICI Bank Q2 standalone net down 28% to Rs 655 crore

today reported a 27.91 per cent decline in net profit, to Rs 654.96 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, from Rs 908.88 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's profit before tax for the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,367.23 crore, up almost 248 per cent from Rs 1,255.42 crore a year ago.

The tax outgo in the current quarter was up more than ten-fold, to Rs 3,712.27 crore for the September 2019 quarter, from Rs 346.54 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The bank's total income was up 24.63 per cent to Rs 22,759.52 crore, from Rs 18,262.12 crore in the September 2018 quarter.

The bank's net interest margin stood at at 3.64 per cent in Q2FY20, while its fee income grew by 16 per cent year-on-year.