ICICI Bank's Chanda Kochhar quits, Sandeep Bakhshi appointed new CEO

has appointed as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect and accepted Chanda Kochhar’s request for early retirement.

“The Board of Directors of Limited, accepted the request of Ms to seek early retirement from the Bank at the earliest. The Board accepted this request with immediate effect,” said the private lender in a filing to the exchnages.

The bank appointed as MD & CEO for a period of five years until October 3, 2023, subject to regulatory and other approvals. Bakhshi joined the bank as CEO in June after Kocchar went on leave and was acting as interim CEO.

Kochhar was under investigation by the bank for allegations of conflict of interest and misconduct in sanction of loans.

The bank said that Kochhar will also relinquish office from the Board of Directors of the Bank's subsidiaries. Kochhar was recently reappointed on the board of ICICI Securities.

The bank added that MD Mallya, Independent Director of the bank also resigned from the board due to health reasons and the same was accepted.

The panel led by Justice BN Srikrishna, which was investigating the allegations against Kochhar, is expcted to come out with the report in October. The allegations of wrongdoing pertain to loans extended by to the Videocon group, which had business relations with NuPower Renewables, owned by Chanda Kochhar's husband

The bank’s filing on Thursday said that the enquiry instituted by the board will remain unaffected by Kochhar’s resignation and “certain benefits will be subject to the outcome of the enquiry.”

The bank’s stock has rallied since the news of the development broke. The bank’s stock is currently trading at Rs 314.75, up by 4.66 per cent from previous close.