ICICI Bank votes for Kochhar's reappointment to ICICI Securities board

The Kishinchand Chellaram College, which is usually bustling with college-going kids, on Thursday resembled a heavily-guarded fort ahead of the annual general meeting (AGM) of ICICI Securities, where shareholders were to decide whether should continue to serve on the board of the broking and investment banking firm.

While Kochhar, chairperson of ICICI Securities -- who is currently on leave amid the ongoing probe in the Videocon loan case -- gave the AGM a miss, her position remained intact.

Sources say ICICI Bank, which owns 79.2 per cent stake in ICICI Securities, voted "for" the ordinary resolution seeking Kochhar's reappointment as director of the board. At least two proxy firms had advised investors to vote 'against' the resolution as it would expose the company to possible regulatory sanctions.

Till the time of going to press, ICICI Securities had not made public the voting pattern for the various proposals that were put to vote. Experts say given ICICI Bank's high shareholding, it was difficult to defeat the proposal. "It remains to be seen how the non-promoter shareholders have voted, as it would send a strong signal to the management," said a fund manager who invested in the IPO, requesting anonymity.





Kochhar is currently under investigation for charges of conflict of interest over a loan given to the Videocon group, which had business dealings with her husband,

US-based proxy firm had recommended to ICICI Securities' shareholders to vote against the proposal to elect Kochhar as a director of the company.

"There are significant legal and regulatory issues involving the ICICI Securities non-executive chair nominee We believe shareholders should be very concerned about the matters facing Kochhar, which includes her being forced to take a leave of absence from the ICICI Bank board, pending the outcome of the investigation into her conduct," it had said in a note on voting recommendation.

"... the mere fact that she has been forced to take leave may be representative of serious lapses of governance issues that carry reputational risk issues which may negatively impact the company... we do not believe shareholders should support her candidacy at this time," it further said.



During the two-hour-long shareholder meeting, most of the shareholders underscored their concerns pertaining to the sharp fall in ICICI Securities' share price and urged management to use its 'cash-rich' book to issue bonus shares.

Most shareholders were seen voicing their displeasure over Kochhar's absence.

The 75-year-old Kishorechand Panchar, who said he voted against Kochhar's re-appointment, said he would have liked if Kochhar was present, as he wanted to express his disappointment over the recent allegations that have been levelled against her.

"There were much more serious issues that the shareholders could have touched upon, instead of just praising the management," said SK Patel, vice-president of Bombay Shareholders' Association, who left the meeting early without casting his vote. He said he didn't expect any change to come from his vote.





This was ICICI Securities' first AGM following its listing in April this year. Shares of ICICI Securities have lost more than a third of their value post-listing. Besides the weak listing, the company has also been in news over participation of group firm in its IPO. The fund house recently had to divest part of its holding in ICICI Securities to compensate unit holders, following a diktat by market regulator (Sebi).