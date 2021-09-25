ICICI Home Finance to recast 4-5% of its loans, raise Rs 2,000 cr via NCD

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Prudential Savings Fund: Conservative portfolio, consistent performer
ICICI Bank Q4 preview: Analysts see over 300% PAT rise; asset quality key
Bajaj Finance up 2% on AUM growth in March qtr; adds 2.3 mn new customers
PNB HF eyes single digit growth in AUM, 15-16% in disbursement in FY22
AUM of India-dedicated funds rise 8.3% in H1 of CY21 to $42 billion
-
ICICI Home Finance's restructured loans portfolio under regulatory norms for Covid-19 pandemic is expected to rise to 4-5 per cent of assets under management (AUM). Its pool of recast loans stood at 3.4 per cent of AUM by the end of June, according to CRISIL.
The company is planning to raise Rs 2,000 crore through non-convertible debentures. CRISIL has assigned “AAA” rating to debentures. The ratings continue to reflect the expectation of continued strong support from the promoter, ICICI Bank, and the company’s diversified resource profile. These strengths are partially offset by average asset quality and profitability.
The rating agency said its asset quality is average, with gross non-performing assets or bad loans rising to 8.6 per cent in June, up from 6.6 per cent in March, as home loans and loans against properties (LAP) showed increased delinquencies.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU