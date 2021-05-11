IDBI Bank: A dilemma of 'parallel sales' in the Indian financial sector

In another era, the strategic sale of IDBI Bank would have attracted a lot of interest for the treasure trove of information it contains on the Indian financial sector. Not anymore. Now, there will be a different sort of interest in this sale — specifically, the game the strategic investor may have to play in the market to win this trophy.

Here’s why. In January 2019, LIC, India’s largest insurance company, had bought a majority 51 per cent stake in the bank by buying an additional 44 per cent stake to its existing holding of seven per cent. At present the Government ...